ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) Stake Increased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 13.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MJ. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 42.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 973.8% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the first quarter worth $727,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the first quarter worth $58,000.

Get ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF alerts:

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF stock opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $34.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.