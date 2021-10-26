Everest Re Group (RE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Everest Re Group to post earnings of $3.47 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Everest Re Group to post $34 EPS for the current fiscal year and $33 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RE stock opened at $282.64 on Tuesday. Everest Re Group has a 1-year low of $193.62 and a 1-year high of $283.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Everest Re Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.52% of Everest Re Group worth $51,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

