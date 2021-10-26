Eversource Energy Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $4.09 Per Share (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Eversource Energy in a report issued on Thursday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.09 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.03. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

ES opened at $86.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $76.64 and a one year high of $96.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.35.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.21%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,128,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,300,123,000 after purchasing an additional 187,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,463,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,685,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,678 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,835,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,671,819,000 after acquiring an additional 743,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,931,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,420,000 after acquiring an additional 472,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,738,000 after acquiring an additional 155,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

