Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.57 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) will post $2.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.69 billion and the lowest is $2.43 billion. Eversource Energy posted sales of $2.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full year sales of $9.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.60 billion to $10.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.87 billion to $11.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Eversource Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 323.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ES stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $86.01. The company had a trading volume of 761,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,753. The firm has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $76.64 and a twelve month high of $96.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.21%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Earnings History and Estimates for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

