Exact Sciences (EXAS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. The firm had revenue of $434.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.76 million. On average, analysts expect Exact Sciences to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences stock opened at $93.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.47. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $89.65 and a 52-week high of $159.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.29.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $153,442.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,860,072.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total value of $4,273,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,820 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,042 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXAS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.44.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.