Exelixis (EXEL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Exelixis to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Exelixis has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $385.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.31 million. On average, analysts expect Exelixis to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EXEL opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.94. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.59, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXEL. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $1,041,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,564,400. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Exelixis stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 56.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 762,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 274,652 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of Exelixis worth $13,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

