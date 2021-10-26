Express (NYSE:EXPR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Express (NYSE:EXPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Express, Inc. is a specialty retailer of women’s and men’s apparel in the United States. The Company operates retail outlets in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers and street locations across the United States. It also sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com. Express targets women and men between 20 and 30 years of age. The Company offers its customers an edited assortment of apparel and accessories to address fashion needs across multiple aspects of their lifestyles, including work, casual and going-out occasions. Express, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Shares of Express stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.94. 3,534,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,886,695. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82. The stock has a market cap of $263.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average is $4.85. Express has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $13.97.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $457.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.48 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 5,411.93% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Express will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc engages in the provision of apparel brand for both women and men. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

