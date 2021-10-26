Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Exscientia in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Exscientia in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:EXAI opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. Exscientia has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38.

Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England.

