Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of EXE stock opened at C$7.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$649.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69. Extendicare has a 52 week low of C$5.06 and a 52 week high of C$8.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.00.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$307.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$307.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Extendicare will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Laurentian lifted their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Extendicare to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extendicare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.46.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

