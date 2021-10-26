Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of EXE stock opened at C$7.25 on Tuesday. Extendicare has a 1 year low of C$5.06 and a 1 year high of C$8.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$649.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.86.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$307.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$307.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Extendicare will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXE shares. Laurentian upped their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Extendicare to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.46.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.