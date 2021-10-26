Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Shares Sold by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP cut its stake in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) by 73.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,393 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 100,118 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Exterran were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exterran in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exterran in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Exterran in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Exterran in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Exterran in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exterran alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

EXTN opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.31. Exterran Co. has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exterran Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.