Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP reduced its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,950 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 227,495 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 0.6% of Caxton Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth $251,000. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in Facebook by 4.2% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 191,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $56,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the first quarter worth $822,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $7.77 on Tuesday, reaching $320.92. 1,139,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,719,850. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $356.26 and its 200-day moving average is $340.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.19.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total value of $43,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.61, for a total transaction of $17,054,247.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,426,083 shares of company stock valued at $867,082,128 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

