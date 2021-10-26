Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $14.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $314.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,809,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,719,850. The company has a market capitalization of $886.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.28. Facebook has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

In other Facebook news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total transaction of $43,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,426,083 shares of company stock worth $867,082,128. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Facebook stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 958 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upped their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.48.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

