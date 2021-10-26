Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of FB stock opened at $328.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $356.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.28. Facebook has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $926.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on Facebook in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price (down from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.19.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total value of $561,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,922,440.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total value of $28,806,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,426,083 shares of company stock valued at $867,082,128. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Facebook stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 958 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

