Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) released its earnings results on Sunday. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $7.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $320.87. 1,017,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,719,850. The business has a 50-day moving average of $356.26 and a 200 day moving average of $340.28. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on Facebook in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.19.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total value of $16,910,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.90, for a total value of $42,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,426,083 shares of company stock valued at $867,082,128 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Facebook stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 958 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

