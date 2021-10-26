Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Takes Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 10,322 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,096,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,755 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 11,441 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 952.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 70,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 63,460 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock opened at $43.05 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12-month low of $36.04 and a 12-month high of $47.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.19 and its 200-day moving average is $43.36.

