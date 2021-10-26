Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Shares Gap Down to $13.54

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.54, but opened at $12.96. Fanhua shares last traded at $13.30, with a volume of 2,706 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.84. The company has a market cap of $709.85 million, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.55.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Fanhua had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $106.86 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fanhua Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Fanhua’s payout ratio is currently 69.88%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANH. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Fanhua by 185.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 266,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 173,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fanhua by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fanhua in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Fanhua by 95.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fanhua by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 456,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

About Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH)

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

