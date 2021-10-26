Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.61

Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.61 and last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 203121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,710,000. Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $2,985,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 0.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,854,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,399,000 after acquiring an additional 21,935 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 3.5% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

