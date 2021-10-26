Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) CEO J Scott Wolchko Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $1,806,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

J Scott Wolchko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $1,760,200.00.

FATE stock opened at $58.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 1.74. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.64 and a 52-week high of $121.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.75.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.96%. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,025,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,313,000 after buying an additional 463,924 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 38,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,734,000 after buying an additional 13,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FATE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

