Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 40,728 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 13.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 334,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,728 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $26,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in JD.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in JD.com by 83.3% during the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumina Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD stock opened at $84.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.64.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JD shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JD.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.85.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.