Federated Hermes Inc. Has $20.39 Million Stake in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,047,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164,984 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Frequency Therapeutics worth $20,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 1,659.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 29,296 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 44.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 11.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 47,794 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 14.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 361,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 46,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 1,158.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 71,531 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FREQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Frequency Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frequency Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

FREQ stock opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $58.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 19.09 and a current ratio of 19.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average of $8.63.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 million. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.15% and a negative net margin of 152.00%. On average, research analysts expect that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Frequency Therapeutics Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

