Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Holdings in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 903,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 228,861 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 3.29% of AnaptysBio worth $23,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter worth $296,000.

ANAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $795.47 million, a P/E ratio of -82.86 and a beta of 0.05. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $35.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.25.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $30.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.58 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

