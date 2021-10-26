Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $25,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,053,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,800,226,000 after buying an additional 92,657 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 0.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,605,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,799,997,000 after purchasing an additional 13,981 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 0.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,451,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,002,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ASML by 209.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $831,692,000 after purchasing an additional 911,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in ASML by 21.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,329,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $820,753,000 after purchasing an additional 234,222 shares during the last quarter. 18.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ASML. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. AlphaValue downgraded ASML to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.33.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $788.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $808.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $726.15. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $357.38 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The company has a market capitalization of $323.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.51, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $2.0938 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 32.82%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

