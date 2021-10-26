Federated Hermes Inc. Makes New $19.92 Million Investment in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 842,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,922,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCT. UBS Group AG bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $353,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $2,187,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,528,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael E. Dee bought 4,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,986.70. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,025,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,237,531.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PCT stock opened at $14.76 on Tuesday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $35.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.59.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PureCycle Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

