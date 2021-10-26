Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 49,762 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 530,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,762 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $22,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,038,519,000. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,862,435,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,033,326,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,842,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,949,000 after purchasing an additional 13,788,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,625,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $3,207,940.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Parker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $1,643,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,689,610 shares of company stock worth $1,713,874,558.

Several research analysts recently commented on CPNG shares. CLSA started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NYSE:CPNG opened at $29.24 on Tuesday. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.56.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

