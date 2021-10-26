Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 6,424 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,880 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,424 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.25% of Paylocity worth $25,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.8% in the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity stock opened at $296.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $270.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 237.08 and a beta of 1.31. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $154.26 and a 12-month high of $299.87.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $167.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.14 million. Equities analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.81, for a total transaction of $54,962.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.40, for a total transaction of $5,821,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,193 shares of company stock valued at $29,058,493 in the last quarter. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PCTY shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $272.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.54.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

