Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.31% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 32.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the second quarter worth $186,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the first quarter worth $190,000.

FENY opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $16.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.97.

