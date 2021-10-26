Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,655 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.03% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $4,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FVAL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 107.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 482,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,166,000 after purchasing an additional 249,382 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $7,631,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $5,271,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 58.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 190,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 69,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 111.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 44,063 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF stock opened at $50.10 on Tuesday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $34.46 and a twelve month high of $50.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.31.

