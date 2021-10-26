Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Field Trip Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.13). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Field Trip Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Field Trip Health.

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FTRP shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Field Trip Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Field Trip Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTRP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.38. 718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,510. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87. The company has a quick ratio of 19.05, a current ratio of 19.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Field Trip Health has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $7.71.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Field Trip Health stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Field Trip Health

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

