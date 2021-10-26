Financial Comparison: Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) and Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR)

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) and Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

33.9% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of Vidler Water Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 33.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Vidler Water Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vidler Water Resources has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bluegreen Vacations and Vidler Water Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 4 0 3.00 Vidler Water Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bluegreen Vacations currently has a consensus price target of $41.38, suggesting a potential upside of 67.78%. Given Bluegreen Vacations’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bluegreen Vacations is more favorable than Vidler Water Resources.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Vidler Water Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations $519.47 million 1.04 -$80.53 million ($2.82) -8.74 Vidler Water Resources $9.61 million 22.31 $10.00 million N/A N/A

Vidler Water Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bluegreen Vacations.

Profitability

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Vidler Water Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations 0.95% 1.27% 0.27% Vidler Water Resources 93.97% 5.81% 5.74%

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations. The BBX Capital Real Estate segment includes acquisition, development, construction, ownership, financing, and management of real estate and investments in real estate joint ventures. The Renin segment involves in the design, manufacture, and distribution of sliding doors, door systems and hardware, and home decor products and operates. The BBX Sweet Holdings segment engages in the ownership and management of operating businesses in the confectionery industry, including IT’SUGAR, Hoffman’s Chocolates, and Las Olas Confections and Snacks. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Vidler Water Resources Company Profile

Vidler Water Resources, Inc. engages in the development of water resource. It sells existing rights and storage credits in Northern Nevada, Southern Nevada, and Arizona. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.