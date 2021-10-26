Financial Comparison: WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) vs. Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) and WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Umpqua and WCF Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Umpqua 0 6 0 0 2.00 WCF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Umpqua presently has a consensus price target of $19.92, indicating a potential downside of 5.29%. Given Umpqua’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Umpqua is more favorable than WCF Bancorp.

Dividends

Umpqua pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. WCF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Umpqua pays out -100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Umpqua has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Umpqua is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Umpqua and WCF Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Umpqua $1.42 billion 3.25 -$1.52 billion ($0.84) -25.04 WCF Bancorp $5.07 million 3.96 $230,000.00 N/A N/A

WCF Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Umpqua.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.8% of Umpqua shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Umpqua shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of WCF Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Umpqua and WCF Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Umpqua 34.90% 18.56% 1.68% WCF Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Umpqua has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WCF Bancorp has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Umpqua beats WCF Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Umpqua Investments, which offers retail brokerage and investment advisory services and products to its clients who consist primarily of individual investors, and Umpqua private bank, which serves high net worth individuals with liquid investable assets and provides customized financial solutions and offerings. The Retail Bank segment includes retail lending and deposit services for customers served through the Bank’s store network. The Home Lending segment operates as a division of the Bank, originates, sells and services residential mortgage loans. It also offers loans, checking, overdraft services, debit cards, online banking and credit cards. The company was founded in March 1999 and is hea

About WCF Bancorp

WCF Bancorp, Inc. engages in commercial banking. It engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations and borrowings in real estate loans secured by one-to-four-family residences. The company was founded on March 9, 2016 and is headquartered in Webster City, IA.

