Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment stock opened at C$14.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$469.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of C$11.68 and a 52-week high of C$15.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61, a quick ratio of 12.32 and a current ratio of 12.33.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$11.47 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TD Securities started coverage on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$16.50 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Morris Fischtein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.27, for a total value of C$152,714.00.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

