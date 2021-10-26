First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Shares of FBP opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 63.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

