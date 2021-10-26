First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Acquires 630 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 651,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,010,000 after acquiring an additional 22,372 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 85,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 15,349 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial stock opened at $64.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.55 and its 200 day moving average is $57.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $86.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $64.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 225,218 shares of company stock worth $13,923,071. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

