First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Buys New Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,132 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 518,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,159,000 after buying an additional 1,255,532 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 359,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,061,000 after buying an additional 88,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $88.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $106.89. The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.31.

DHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.06.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

