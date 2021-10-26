First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $6,759,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,624,000 after purchasing an additional 179,860 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 240.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 9,726 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $57.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.10. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $44.73 and a 1 year high of $59.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.