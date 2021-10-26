First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 35,311 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 744,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,311 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $355,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,241,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $722,919,000 after purchasing an additional 55,885 shares in the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,773,000. Miramar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% in the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 13.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 471,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $218,423,000 after purchasing an additional 54,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total transaction of $2,280,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total transaction of $2,401,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $5.26 on Tuesday, reaching $527.33. The stock had a trading volume of 18,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,694. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $491.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.42 and a 12 month high of $524.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, Summit Redstone lowered shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.93.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

