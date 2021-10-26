First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 6,174,721 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 265.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,496,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,174,721 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.38% of CSX worth $272,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 12.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.1% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.0% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 18,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.35.

Shares of CSX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.84. The company had a trading volume of 120,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,241,249. The firm has a market cap of $80.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $36.06.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,815 shares of company stock worth $8,991,057. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

