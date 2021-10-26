First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.27 Billion Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,022,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,896,238 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.3% of First Trust Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.57% of Cisco Systems worth $1,273,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 129,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $1,433,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $18,921,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,532 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,381,392 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,053,922,000 after purchasing an additional 836,461 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $55.84. 162,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,647,113. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.21%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CSCO. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

