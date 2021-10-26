First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 1,532,007 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,668,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,532,007 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of The Coca-Cola worth $306,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.28. The stock had a trading volume of 88,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,612,716. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $57.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $234.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.19.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,086,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.