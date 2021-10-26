First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 349,193 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,106,950 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,193 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.4% of First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $425,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 60.0% in the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,857,659 shares of company stock worth $421,983,812 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,451,516. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $157.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.85.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

