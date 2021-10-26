Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ FSBC opened at $25.15 on Tuesday. Five Star Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

