Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiverr International were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FVRR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fiverr International by 20,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Fiverr International by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiverr International by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. 47.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FVRR stock opened at $188.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.38. Fiverr International Ltd. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $336.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

FVRR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiverr International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.00.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

