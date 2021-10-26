Flow (FLOW) Trading 2.4% Higher Over Last Week

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Over the last seven days, Flow has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Flow has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion and $157.60 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for about $13.20 or 0.00021760 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.67 or 0.00073650 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00077799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.06 or 0.00103975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,710.14 or 1.00100724 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,122.70 or 0.06797634 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002676 BTC.

About Flow

Flow’s launch date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 308,132,424 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

