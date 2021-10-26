Fmr LLC Grows Stock Position in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 864,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,178 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.06% of Bar Harbor Bankshares worth $24,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 410,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,760,000 after acquiring an additional 13,597 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,978,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

Bar Harbor Bankshares stock opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $449.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52 week low of $20.19 and a 52 week high of $32.37.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 22.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.92%.

BHB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.