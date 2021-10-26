Fmr LLC Increases Stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 350,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,524 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $23,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,531,000 after buying an additional 41,286 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $23,747,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 146,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,859,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after buying an additional 93,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 138,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,373,000 after buying an additional 10,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXSM shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.48.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $39.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 2.41. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $87.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

