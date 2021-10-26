Fmr LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,890 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.58% of Allakos worth $26,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Allakos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. CNA Financial Corp increased its holdings in Allakos by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Allakos by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Allakos by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Allakos in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Allakos in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.42.

Shares of ALLK opened at $108.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.45 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.21 and a 200-day moving average of $95.23. Allakos Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.41 and a 52 week high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. will post -4.45 EPS for the current year.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

