Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) Shares Purchased by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) by 402.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,057,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,050,000 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Foley Trasimene Acquisition were worth $46,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WPF. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $47,268,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $45,852,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $36,144,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition by 269.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,992,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183,000 shares during the period. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $16,666,000. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WPF stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.21. 8,318,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,348. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.41. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $14.51.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying a prospective target business in financial technology or business process outsourcing.

