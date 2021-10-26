Foresight Solar Fund Limited to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.75 (LON:FSFL)

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of FSFL stock opened at GBX 101.98 ($1.33) on Tuesday. Foresight Solar Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 93.50 ($1.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38). The company has a current ratio of 152.26, a quick ratio of 152.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £621.82 million and a P/E ratio of 11.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 100.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 99.57.

Foresight Solar Fund Company Profile

Foresight Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended company. The Company seeks to provide investors with a sustainable and inflation-linked dividend together with the potential for capital growth over the long-term through investment in a diversified portfolio of predominantly United Kingdom ground-based solar assets.

