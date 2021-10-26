Formidable Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $965,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CINF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $123.44 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.92 and a fifty-two week high of $125.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.26. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.83%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

